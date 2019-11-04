This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested in relation to burning of Sinn Féin TD's car outside his home last week

The car was burned on the morning of 28 October.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 4 Nov 2019, 8:11 PM
54 minutes ago 3,212 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4878863
Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny.
Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny.
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his mid-40s in relation to the burning of TD Martin Kenny’s car outside his home last week. 

Gardaí in Leitrim are investigating the criminal damage which took place in the Aughavas area of Leitrim at approximately 2.30am on 28 October.

A man in his mid-40s was arrested today in relation to the incident and is currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station.

The Sinn Féin TD had submitted death threats he had received to gardaí, following a speech he made about asylum seekers in the Dáil Chamber almost two weeks ago.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald condemned the incident and said it represented “an attack on the democratic system itself”. 

