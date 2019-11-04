Man arrested in relation to burning of Sinn Féin TD's car outside his home last week

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his mid-40s in relation to the burning of TD Martin Kenny’s car outside his home last week.

Gardaí in Leitrim are investigating the criminal damage which took place in the Aughavas area of Leitrim at approximately 2.30am on 28 October.

A man in his mid-40s was arrested today in relation to the incident and is currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station.

The Sinn Féin TD had submitted death threats he had received to gardaí, following a speech he made about asylum seekers in the Dáil Chamber almost two weeks ago.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald condemned the incident and said it represented “an attack on the democratic system itself”.