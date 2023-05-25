Gardaí investigating discovery of a woman's body in 'unexplained circumstances' in Co Louth

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a woman’s body in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Louth.

The woman’s body was found at a residence in Bridge Street, Dundalk, Co Louth, yesterday evening.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date and a garda spokesperson said this will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

