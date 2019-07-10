Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses in Santina Cawley murder investigation

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

The two-year-old was found critically injured at an apartment block in Cork city last Friday.

Santina was rushed to Cork University Hospital shortly after 5am last Friday having sustained bone fractures and a serious head injury. Efforts were made to stabilise Santina in hospital but she died at around 9.20am last Friday.

Gardaí had been called to the apartment complex in Elderwood in the early hours of Friday morning following reports of noise.

However, when they arrived on site there was no disturbance or excessive volume.

The alarm was raised after a man knocked on neighbour’s door shouting that his baby girl was dead.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate area or Boreenamanna Road areas between 1am and 5am on Friday morning to come forward.

Investigators are particularly appealing to those with dash cam or mobile phone footage from the area at those times to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A woman, who is in her 30s, was released yesterday without charge after being arrested on Monday in relation to the two-year-old’s death.

She had been held for questioning in Gurranabraher garda station on the northside of Cork city.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.