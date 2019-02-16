Gardaí issue appeal to find two men missing from Tallaght since early February

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two men who have been missing from Tallaght since early February.

Anthony Keegan (47) and Noel Leeson (34) were last seen on 3 February. Gardaí belivee that both men, from the Russell Square area of Tallaght, travelled to Birmingham in the UK and are possibly driving a black Audi A3, registration number 05-D-46207.

Leeson is described as being 5’9 inches in height, of slim build with short brown hair. He has blue eyes, usually has stubble or a beard and has a distinctive scar on his neck.

Keegan is described as being approximately 6ft tall, also of slim build with short brown hair. He has brown eyes, usually has stubble or a beard. He has a number of distinctive ink dots on his knuckles, according to gardaí. When last seen, Keegan was wearing a brown leather jacket, navy jeans, and black shoes. Both men have Dublin accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000.