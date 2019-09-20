This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Garda 'firmly believe' people may have information over 1987 house fire that killed adult and two kids

On the 32nd anniversary of the fire in Kilcock, gardaí have issued a public appeal for information.

By Sean Murray Friday 20 Sep 2019, 9:36 AM
download (75) (l to r) Mary Ellen Byrne, her mother Elizabeth and Kerrie Anne Byrne

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE have issued a public appeal for information on the 32nd anniversary of a house fire that killed an adult and two children.

On 20 September 1987, a fire at Church Lane in Kilcock killed Barbara Doyle (20), Mary Ellen Byrne (8) and Kerrie Anne Byrne (3).

The children’s parents Aidan – who is now deceased – and Elizabeth had gone to a 21st birthday party that evening.

Elizabeth’s sister Barbara babysat her two nieces. Between 3am and 4am that Sunday morning, a fire was reported at the house and their bodies were later recovered.

Two years ago on the 30th anniversary of the fire, gardaí said new evidence had come to light and they now believed the fire had been started deliberately. 

The investigation was upgraded to a murder probe and an incident room was established at Leixlip Garda Station.

Source: GardaPressOffice/YouTube

Gardaí say they “firmly believe” that there are people in the community who may have information in relation to the fire.

They are urging anyone with information to call Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí also issued a further appeal for the privacy of the Byrne and Doyle families to be respected at this time. 

