This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí issue warning after nearly 50 reports of dogs attacking livestock since March

In total, 47 incidents were reported between 1 March and 29 June.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 5,256 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5138042
A photo of a sheep that was attacked by a dog in Tipperary.
Image: Garda Press Office
A photo of a sheep that was attacked by a dog in Tipperary.
A photo of a sheep that was attacked by a dog in Tipperary.
Image: Garda Press Office

Warning: Some people may find some of the images below distressing.

GARDAÍ HAVE RECEIVED nearly 50 reports of livestock being attacked since March 2020. 

In total, 47 incidents were reported between 1 March and 29 June. Gardaí are now issuing an appeal to all dog owners to ensure that dogs are kept under control. 

The largest number of incidents occurred in Sligo/Leitrim with seven attacks recorded, while six were recorded in Galway. 

Gardaí referenced an occasion in Leitrim where a dog attacked seven sheep on a farm. The owner was identified and had to pay damages to the farmer, while the dog was put down. 

An incident in Meath was also referenced, where a farmer shot two dogs that had killed six sheep and injured two more. 

Inspector James White said: “If your dog goes and attacks animals on someone’s land, you could be held liable for the damages and face prosecution. The farmer is also within their right to shoot any animal that is worrying their livestock.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Whilst you might think your dog is friendly and placid at home, they can cause horrific injuries to other animal. We would ask that everyone ensures their dog is kept under control as nobody wants to see animals being harmed,” White said. 

People can face a month in prison and/or a €600 fine under Section 9 of the Control of Dogs Act 1986. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie