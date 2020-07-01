Gardaí issue warning after nearly 50 reports of dogs attacking livestock since March

A photo of a sheep that was attacked by a dog in Tipperary.

Warning: Some people may find some of the images below distressing.

GARDAÍ HAVE RECEIVED nearly 50 reports of livestock being attacked since March 2020.

In total, 47 incidents were reported between 1 March and 29 June. Gardaí are now issuing an appeal to all dog owners to ensure that dogs are kept under control.

The largest number of incidents occurred in Sligo/Leitrim with seven attacks recorded, while six were recorded in Galway.

Gardaí referenced an occasion in Leitrim where a dog attacked seven sheep on a farm. The owner was identified and had to pay damages to the farmer, while the dog was put down.

An incident in Meath was also referenced, where a farmer shot two dogs that had killed six sheep and injured two more.

Whilst you might think your dog is friendly and placid at home, they can cause horrific injuries to other animals. We would ask that everyone ensures their dog is kept under control as nobody wants to see animals being harmed.



Inspector James White said: “If your dog goes and attacks animals on someone’s land, you could be held liable for the damages and face prosecution. The farmer is also within their right to shoot any animal that is worrying their livestock.”

People can face a month in prison and/or a €600 fine under Section 9 of the Control of Dogs Act 1986.