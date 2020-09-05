Man charged after gardaí seize €35,000 worth of drugs

A MAN WILL appear in court today in relation to the seizure of €35,000 worth of drugs from a house in Cashel.

Gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 30s, yesterday after a house was searched in Cashel in Tipperary at around 3.30pm.

The Cahir District Drug unit found €32,000 worth of cannabis, as well as cannabis herb and cocaine.

Gardaí also discovered heat lamps and three stun guns as part of the search.

The man will appear before a special sitting of the Cashel District Court this morning.

