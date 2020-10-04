#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Advertisement

Appeal to find 13-year-old teenager missing from Clondalkin

Thirteen-year-old Abbie Glynn has been missing from Clondalkin since Saturday.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 7:51 PM
55 minutes ago 12,868 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5223484
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in locating a 13-year-old teenager who is missing from Dublin. 

Thirteen-year-old Abbie Glynn has been missing from Clondalkin since Saturday. 

She was last seen at 12.30pm yesterday in the Moorefield Avenue area of Clondalkin. 

She is described as being six foot tall with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes. 

When she was last seen, Abbie was wearing a hooded, light-green puffer jacket with a black, hooded top underneath. 

She was also wearing grey leggings and black Nike Air Max runners. Abbie had a black and red handbag with a Marc Jacobs logo on the strap. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information on Abbie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie