Appeal to find 13-year-old teenager missing from Clondalkin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in locating a 13-year-old teenager who is missing from Dublin.

Thirteen-year-old Abbie Glynn has been missing from Clondalkin since Saturday.

She was last seen at 12.30pm yesterday in the Moorefield Avenue area of Clondalkin.

She is described as being six foot tall with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Abbie was wearing a hooded, light-green puffer jacket with a black, hooded top underneath.

She was also wearing grey leggings and black Nike Air Max runners. Abbie had a black and red handbag with a Marc Jacobs logo on the strap.

Anyone with any information on Abbie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.