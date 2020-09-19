#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 September 2020
Gardaí renew appeal for information after murder of homeless man in Dublin

A 16-year-old boy appeared in court charged with murder on Tuesday.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 6:19 PM
Gardaí at the scene in Kilmainham on Monday.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have renewed their appeal for information following the death of a homeless man in Kilmainham earlier this week. 

A 16-year-old was remanded in custody and will face a psychiatric evaluation after he was charged with the murder of the man, whose body was discovered on Monday. 

Gardaí were alerted after the discovery of a body at about 1.30 am, in a laneway off Madison Road, at the South Circular Road, in Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

The man, who had suffered serious injuries, was believed to have been in his 40s.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was arrested and held at Kevin Street Garda Station on Monday. He was later charged. 

He appeared in court on Tuesday. 

Gardaí today asked anyone who was in the areas of South Circular Road/Suir Road junction to the Rialto village area from 9am on the 13 of September to 5.30am on the 14t of September 2020, and has any information including dash cam and mobile phone footage to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, Kevin Street incident room 01 6669434, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

