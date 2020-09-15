Teenager charged in relation to murder of man in Kilmainham

Gardaí at the scene in Kilmainham yesterday.

A MALE TEENAGER has been charged in relation to the murder of a man in a laneway in Dublin yesterday.

The teenager was arrested in connection with the incident which occurred off Madison Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

He is due to appear before the Dublin District Children Court at 10.30am today.

Gardaí launched an investigation after the man’s body was discovered in the laneway in the early hours of yesterday.

No further details of the deceased have been released.

