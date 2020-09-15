This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager charged in relation to murder of man in Kilmainham

A man’s body was discovered in a laneway in Dublin 8 yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 7:54 AM
Gardaí at the scene in Kilmainham yesterday.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A MALE TEENAGER has been charged in relation to the murder of a man in a laneway in Dublin yesterday.

The teenager was arrested in connection with the incident which occurred off Madison Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8. 

He is due to appear before the Dublin District Children Court at 10.30am today. 

Gardaí launched an investigation after the man’s body was discovered in the laneway in the early hours of yesterday. 

No further details of the deceased have been released. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

Orla Dwyer
