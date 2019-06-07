Gardaí renew appeal for public's help following fatal collision at Gap of Dunloe

GARDAÍ IN KERRY have renewed an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision last weekend.

A cyclist in his 40s was killed following a collision with a car at the Gap of Dunloe in Dunlow Upper – known locally as Joy’s Cross – at around 8am on Sunday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car was uninjured.

Forensic collision investigators and officers examined the scene and the road was closed and diversions put in place for a period of time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area close to the time of the collision, especially those with dashcam footage, to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.