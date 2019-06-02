Cyclist killed after being struck by car at Gap of Dunloe

File photo of the Gap of Dunloe.

GARDAÍ IN KERRY are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was killed when he was hit by a car while cycling this morning.

At about 8am the man in his 30s was fatally injured when he was hit by the car while cycling on the Gap of Dunloe Road near Beaufort.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators and officers to examine the scene are currently at the crash site.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local coroner will be notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.