Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal road traffic collision in Co Kerry last month

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a renewed appeal for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Co Kerry last month.

A motorcyclist in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision between a car and a motorcycle at around 7.50pm on the N21 at Killally, Castleisland on Sunday, 22 January.

Advertisement

Gardaí want to speak with a number of motorists who are believed to have been travelling along this route at the time.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Killally between 7.30pm and 8.15pm on 22 January are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.