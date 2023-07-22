Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in which Ciaran Keating died

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for witnesses to a two-car collision in Co Mayo last week in which Ciaran Keating, the brother of singer Ronan Keating, died.

The collision occurred at around 3.35pm on the N5 at Ballymiles in Swinford on Saturday, 15 July.

Ciaran, the driver of one of the cars, was fatally injured during the collision. His wife Annemarie, who was a passenger in the car, received medical treatment at the time of the incident.

The male driver of the second car and a male passenger also received medical treatment at the time of the incident.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

A garda spokesperson said the force is “anxious” to speak with the occupants of the vehicles who were in the vicinity at the time of the collision, and any person who assisted at the scene of the collision.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Castlebar, and surrounding areas, on Saturday afternoon, 15 July, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.