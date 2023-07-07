Gardaí renew call for information about Kieran Callaghan on 10th anniversary of his death

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information about the killing of Kieran Callaghan on the tenth anniversary of his death.

It is believed that Kieran, 50, was unlawfully killed at his home in Roshine, Churchill, Millford, Co. Donegal some time between 5 and 7 July 2013.

“Kieran was last seen in the vicinity of Churchill, Co. Donegal at approximately 6p.m. on Friday 5 July, 2013, according to a statement from Gardaí,” the statement read.

Kieran’s body was found by a family member in his residence at approximately 1.30p.m. on Sunday 7th July, 2013.

“An intensive Garda investigation has been carried out to date. The investigation is still live and is been conducted through the Incident Room in Milford Garda Station,” said the statement.

Gardaí said they are “very grateful” to the witnesses that have come forward and made statements since Keiran’s death ten years ago.

“As we approach this 10th anniversary, An Garda Síochána is urging anyone with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem to them to come forward.”

Any information provided to Gardaí will be treated in “the strictest confidence”, the statement read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or make contact with any Garda Station.