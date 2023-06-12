Advertisement

Garda Press Office
# Kingscourt
Gardaí renew appeal for public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Ellen O'Reilly
She went missing from Kingscourt, Co. Cavan last Wednesday but it’s believed she may have travelled to the Tipperary area.
15 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Ellen O’Reilly.

She went missing from Kingscourt, Co. Cavan last Wednesday, 7 June.

Ellen was last seen at around 4.30pm last Wednesday and it’s believed that she may have travelled to the Tipperary area.

Ellen is described as being around 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slight build.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans and silver shoes.

Anyone with information on Ellen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

