Monday 9 October 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Gardaí probing the discovery have ruled out foul play.
# Limerick
Gardaí rule out foul play after man’s body discovered in Limerick car park last week
The man’s body was found around 5am inside a car park in Limerick last Friday.
10 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE RULED out foul play in the death of a man whose body was found at a carpark in Limerick City last week.

The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was found inside the car park located off Steamboat Quay, around 5am, last Friday.

It’s understood the deceased is a foreign national and that he may have suffered head injuries.

Gardaí at Henry Street Garda Station in the city had been probing “all the circumstances“ surrounding the discovery of the body and conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

“Following a post-mortem examination foul play has been ruled out,” a Garda spokesman said.

“A file will now be prepared for the Coroner,” he added.

Additional reporting from Niall O’Connor and Diarmuid Pepper

Author
David Raleigh
