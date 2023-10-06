Garda investigation launched after man’s body discovered in Limerick car park

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in a Limerick car park.

The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was discovered in the early hours of this morning in Steamboat Quay Car Park, Limerick.

It’s understood the deceased is a foreign national and that he may have suffered head injuries.

At around 5am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the discovery of the body and the body of the deceased remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted, which gardaí say will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí in Henry Street, Limerick, are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of Steamboat Quay, Dock Road this morning between 4am and 6am is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor.