Gardaí search two locations as part of EU-wide operation targeting illegal gun manufacturing

TWO LOCATIONS IN Ireland have been searched by gardaí as part of an EU-wide investigation targeting the illegal manufacturing of firearms.

The joint day of action across the EU took place in October and was co-ordinated by Europol.

It involved law enforcement authorities from Ireland, as well Spain, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK.

Members from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out planned searches at two locations in Ireland.

A number of items were recovered and have since been submitted for technical and ballistic analysis.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Séamus Boland, head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said “An Garda Síochána is a committed partner to Europol coordinated operational activities”.

He said this is particularly the case “when targeting high value targets that facilitate violent organised crime networks”.

Boland added: “The removal of deadly illegal firearms from the reach of violent criminal organisations is a priority for law enforcement and the dismantling of 10 illegal firearms workshops, through international law enforcement collaboration, greatly assists in reducing the availability of lethal firearms to criminals, and assists in maintaining Ireland’s current low incidence of gun related violence”.