Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 20 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Garda Press Office Missing Sinita Ward.
# Castlerea
Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating missing nine-month-old baby from Co Roscommon
Sinita Ward McDonagh has been missing from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon since Monday morning.
10.2k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing nine-month-old baby from Co Roscommon.

Sinita Ward McDonagh has been missing from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon since Monday.

She was last seen in Castlerea at 9.55am on Monday morning.

Sinita is believes to be in the company of an adult female relative, Julie Ward.

Julie Ward Garda Press Office Julie Ward. Garda Press Office

A garda spokesperson said there are “ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags