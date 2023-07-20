Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating missing nine-month-old baby from Co Roscommon

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing nine-month-old baby from Co Roscommon.

Sinita Ward McDonagh has been missing from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon since Monday.

She was last seen in Castlerea at 9.55am on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Sinita is believes to be in the company of an adult female relative, Julie Ward.

Garda Press Office Julie Ward. Garda Press Office

A garda spokesperson said there are “ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.