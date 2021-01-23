Gardaí seize over €1.1 million of cannabis in organised crime investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over €1.1 million of suspected cannabis as part of an investigation into organised crime.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit carried out searches in Monaghan and Louth this afternoon that led to the seizure of €1,120,000 of cannabis.

Gardaí seized a firearm, communication and €100,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

A man, 29, and a woman, 26, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking under section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man and woman are currently detained at Castleblayney Garda Station.

Head of Organised and Serious Crime Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said that gardaí “continue to target those causing most harm in our community”.

“Reducing the availability of illicit drugs and firearms that cause untold misery in our communities will continue to be our priority and we believe that the seizure today will contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on other recent success we have achieved,” O’Driscoll said.