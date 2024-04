A LARGE QUANTITY of cannabis jellies and cannabis herb has been seized following a search operation in Dublin.

The search of a property in Santry under warrant was carried out yesterday at around 1pm.

Suspected cannabis jellies with an estimated value of €38,000 were seized.

A vacuum packing machine and distinct cannabis jellies packaging was also discovered within the property.

Suspected cannabis herb valued at €27,000 was also seized during the search operation.

All suspected drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda station in North Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.