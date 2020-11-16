Gardaí seize 32 dogs worth more than €150,000 in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized 32 dogs and four horses as part of ongoing investigations into illegal puppy farms and related criminal activity.

The seizure was made in the Baldoyle area of north Dublin today by the Divisional Crime Task Force based in Santry.

The dogs included Chihuahuas, Jack Russells and Pugs and had an estimated value of more than €150,000. On examination, six of the Chihuahuas were found to be pregnant.

A garda spokesman said that all of the animals seized are now in the care of appropriate rescue agencies.

No arrests were made, and investigations are ongoing.