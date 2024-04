GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over €125,000 in suspected drugs and arrested two men following searches in Donegal yesterday.

An estimated €116,000 worth of cannabis and €10,000 of suspected ‘magic’ mushrooms was seized by Gardaí attached to the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit following searches at two properties in the Milford District.



Two men, aged in their 50s and 40s, were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They have since been released.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a Garda spokesperson said, adding that investigations are ongoing.



All of the drugs seized are to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

