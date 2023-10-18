Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 18 October 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Revenue The cannabis, sniffed out by detector dog Maggie
Dublin Airport
51kg of cannabis herb found in bag search of passengers arriving from New York
The drugs are estimated to be worth over €1m
3.3k
5
36 minutes ago

GARDAÍ YESTERDAY SEIZED approximately 51 kilograms of herbal cannabis yesterday in Dublin Airport, which they discovered during a stop-and-search operation.

The drugs, with a value of over €1m, were found in baggage from passengers who had disembarked flights from JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty Airport, both in New York.

Three men in their 20s were arrested and detained in a Dublin Garda Station and are now before the courts, with investigations ongoing.

The seizure came with the help of two intelligence-led operations and a detector dog named Maggie.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Liam Coates
corrections@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     