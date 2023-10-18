51kg of cannabis herb found in bag search of passengers arriving from New York

GARDAÍ YESTERDAY SEIZED approximately 51 kilograms of herbal cannabis yesterday in Dublin Airport, which they discovered during a stop-and-search operation.

The drugs, with a value of over €1m, were found in baggage from passengers who had disembarked flights from JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty Airport, both in New York.

Three men in their 20s were arrested and detained in a Dublin Garda Station and are now before the courts, with investigations ongoing.

The seizure came with the help of two intelligence-led operations and a detector dog named Maggie.

