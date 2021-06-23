#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí seize cannabis, cocaine and cash in Kildare raid

€494,000 worth of drugs and €22,450 in cash were seized from Newbridge, Co Kildare.

By Niamh Quinlan Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 9:38 PM
45 minutes ago 3,814 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5475685
File photo
Image: Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ SEIZED €494,000 worth of drugs and over €22,450 in cash today during a search operation in Newbridge.

One man, aged 25, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Newbridge Garda station where he is currently detained.

Gardaí attached to the Detective Unit obtained a search warrant in relation to stolen property. During the search,  cannabis herb with a street value of €220,000, cannabis resin with a street value of €214,000 and cocaine with a street value of €60,000 were seized.

All drugs found will be sent for analysis.

Also during the search, the Garda National Dog Unit located €22,450 cash on surrounding lands.

An Ifor Williams trailer, a single axle caravan and a Consaw were also seized.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie