Gardaí seize cannabis, cocaine and cash in Kildare raid

GARDAÍ SEIZED €494,000 worth of drugs and over €22,450 in cash today during a search operation in Newbridge.

One man, aged 25, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Newbridge Garda station where he is currently detained.

Gardaí attached to the Detective Unit obtained a search warrant in relation to stolen property. During the search, cannabis herb with a street value of €220,000, cannabis resin with a street value of €214,000 and cocaine with a street value of €60,000 were seized.

All drugs found will be sent for analysis.

Also during the search, the Garda National Dog Unit located €22,450 cash on surrounding lands.

An Ifor Williams trailer, a single axle caravan and a Consaw were also seized.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.