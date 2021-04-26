Gardaí seize over €250,000 worth of cocaine at lock-up unit in Kildare

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE seized more than €250,000 worth of cocaine during an operation in Straffan on Saturday night.

Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of cocaine and diamorphine in the Dublin area obtained search warrants for two separate premises in Straffan.

At 7.30pm, two lock-up units were searched with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit, Leixlip Drugs Unit and Detective Units at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations.

The second unit contained a vehicle. Upon further search of the vehicle, Gardaí discovered €259,000 worth of cocaine and €23,800 worth of diamorphine. Weighing scales, mixers, a drugs press and a large amount of bagging materials were also seized. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The vehicle has also been seized for further technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.