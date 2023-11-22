Advertisement

Garda Press Office Image of cash and jewellery seized in the course of the operation
Organised Crime Group

Gardaí seize over €100,000 in cash after Westmeath operation targeting an organised crime group

Three people were arrested during the course of the searches, two of whom have been released without charge.
31 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over €100,000 in cash and around €50,000 worth of stolen vehicle parts, jewellery, and watches after an operation in Westmeath.

The searches were carried out yesterday and today as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of an Eastern European organised crime group.

Gardaí from the Meath / Westmeath Divisional Crime Hub launched a search and arrest operation in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, yesterday.

In the course of the operation, seven properties were searched under warrant, resulting in the seizure of cash totalling €104,500.

A number of stolen vehicle parts, jewellery and watches with a value of around €50,000 were also seized.

A number of financial accounts were also frozen as part of this investigation, which contained more than €80,000. 

A male in his 40s and female in her 30s were arrested under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act and detained for questioning at a Garda Station in the midlands.

Both have since been released without charge and files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Three further searches were conducted at properties in Mullingar this morning and a stolen car was recovered at one of the locations.

A male in his 20s was arrested following these searches and he has since been charged and brought before the Courts.

The operation was led by members of the Meath / Westmeath Divisional Crime Hub.

It was supported by gardaí attached to the Westmeath Community Engagement, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Protection, the Westmeath Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, and the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.

A garda spokesperson said the investigations are ongoing.

Diarmuid Pepper
