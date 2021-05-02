Gardaí fine unaccompanied learner driver travelling at 139kph in 100 zone in Naas

GARDAÍ IN NAAS have fined a learner driver caught travelling at 139kph in a 100kph zone.

The driver was an unaccompanied learner-permit holder with no L-plates displayed, Gardaí said. The vehicle was seized and a fixed-charge penalty notice was issued.

The South Roads Policing unit of the Dublin Metropolitan Region also stopped a driver yesterday afternoon after detecting the car travelling at 147kph in a 100kph zone.

Gardaí from this unit stopped another driver doing 143kph in a 100kph zone. A fixed-charge penalty notice was issued.