Tuesday 10 January 2023
Gardaí stand down appeal for missing girl after she is located 'safe and well'
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE STOOD down an appeal for assistance in locating a seven-year-old girl who was reported missing yesterday evening.

She went missing from the Tallaght area but has been located safe and well.

An Garda Síochána has thanked the media and the public for their assistance.

COMMENTS