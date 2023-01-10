Gardaí stand down appeal for missing girl after she is located 'safe and well'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
GARDAÍ HAVE STOOD down an appeal for assistance in locating a seven-year-old girl who was reported missing yesterday evening.
She went missing from the Tallaght area but has been located safe and well.
An Garda Síochána has thanked the media and the public for their assistance.
