Gardaí stand down missing person appeal after man's body recovered at Scottish Port

GARDAÍ HAVE STOOD down a missing person appeal for a Co Donegal man after his body was recovered in Scotland.

74-year-old Daniel McLaughlin was reported missing from his home in Co Donegal on 28 July.

He was last seen around 7 July.

A body was recovered at the port of Cairnryan in Scotland on 1 July.

McLaughlin was identified via DNA analysis by Police Scotland.

A garda spokesperson thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.