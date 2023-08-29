Gardaí stand down missing person appeal after man's body recovered at Scottish Port

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE STOOD down a missing person appeal for a Co Donegal man after his body was recovered in Scotland.
74-year-old Daniel McLaughlin was reported missing from his home in Co Donegal on 28 July.
He was last seen around 7 July.
A body was recovered at the port of Cairnryan in Scotland on 1 July.
McLaughlin was identified via DNA analysis by Police Scotland.
A garda spokesperson thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
