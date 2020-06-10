This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Appeal after 14 dogs stolen from house during burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 6:28 PM
Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 6:28 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5119563
Two of the stolen dogs
Image: An Garda Síochána
Two of the stolen dogs
Two of the stolen dogs
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal for witnesses after 14 dogs were stolen from a house during a burglary in Co Limerick.

The dogs, which included Bichon Frise , Cavalier King Charles, Jack Russell and Cavachon breeds, were stolen from kennels at the back of a house in Tullig, Drumcollogher at around midday yesterday.

Investigators say that a black car was seen leaving the property at around the same time.

Some of the dogs were owned by the family living at the property, while others were waiting to be collected by new owners in the coming weeks.

Gardaí said the dogs are all believed to be worth around €8,000, but “have a sentimental value that is irreplaceable”.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen a black car in the area, particularly road users with video footage, to contact them.

They are also urging anyone who may have been offered a dog that fits this description to contact gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

