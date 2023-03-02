Gardaí appeal for witnesses following dangerous driving and criminal damage in Lucan

GARDAI HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following incidents of dangerous driving and criminal damage which occurred on Monday morning Lucan, Co. Dublin.

At approximately 7.35am on the Lucan Road, a male, driving a black Opel Astra, got out of his vehicle, stood on the bonnet of the vehicle behind and kicked the windscreen, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

A second incident occurred shortly afterwards at around 7.38am involving a black Opel Astra and a second vehicle. The two vehicles came to a stop at traffic lights on Weir Bridge in Lucan. The driver from one of these vehicles got out and went to engage with the driver of black Opel Astra.

The male driver was then struck by the black Opel Astra a number of times. The male, who is in 40s, is currently receiving treatment at James Connolly Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam footage, from the area at this time, to make it available to them.

It is believed the black Opel Astra had fully black wheels and had silver chrome on the boot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Following a separate incident earlier today, Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s and a male teenager have been arrested following a car hijacking and criminal damage incidents in the Lucan and Lexlip areas.