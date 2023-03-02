Two males arrested after hijacking and criminal damage incident in Lucan and Leixlip

A MAN IN his 20s and a male teenager have been arrested following a car hijacking and criminal damage incidents in Dublin and Kildare.

The incidents happened in the Leixlip and Lucan areas last night.

At 9.15pm, a parked vehicle was hijacked in Leixlip, Co.Kildare.

This car was later discovered in the Lucan area of Dublin and was damaged by fire.

After 10pm, a hijacking incident was then reported on Lower Main Street in Lucan.

This vehicle was located shortly afterwards by gardaí.

Following Garda enquiries, a man in his 20s and a teenager were arrested in connection to these incidents.

They are currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station and a garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.