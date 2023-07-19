Gardaí seek witnesses after car and truck collide in Kildare and driver flees scene

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred last night in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The collision, which occurred at around 10.50pm, involved a truck and a car.

A passenger from the car, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured while the driver of the car failed to remain at the scene, Gardaí said.

The man driving the truck, aged in his 30s, was uninjured.

Gardaí said the scene had been preserved to allow for a technical examination, which was conducted this morning. The road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.