Dublin Airport 'bringing in friends from high places' as Garth Brooks arrives in Ireland

GARTH BROOKS HAS touched down on Irish soil ahead of his Croke Park “extravaganza”.

The country music star is set to play the first of his Dublin shows on Friday, followed by four other shows on the 10, 11, 16 and 17 September.

This afternoon, Dublin Airport welcomed Brooks’ jet and said it’s “ bringing in friends from high places”.

The airport added that it’s more than ready for “The Dance” over the next two weekends.

"We're bringing in friends from high places..."



He's here! @garthbrooks has arrived on Irish soil (well, concrete actually) ahead of his 5 concerts in Dublin's @CrokePark over the next two weekends.



We're ready for The Dance...

Five All-Ireland Finals

Organisers are expecting over 400,000 people to attend the sold-out events, which they likened to “five all-Ireland finals coming together”.

Jim Clarke of Aiken Promotions told reporters this week that it is “probably the biggest cultural event in Ireland in the history of music” and claimed that “everybody wants a ticket”.

The stage for the shows are being purpose-built and Clarke revealed that several documentaries of the events are also set to be filmed.

“This equipment, a lot of it has been flown directly from America. It is a one-off, it’s not part of an established tour. Everything we’re doing here, we’re doing for the first time,” he said.

He’s also promised fans a “tremendous lighting background to the show” and added that “it’s going to be an extravaganza”.

Meanwhile, stadium director Peter McKenna said the concerts are a “phenomenal event” to come to Croke Park and hailed Brooks “an icon and a world superstar”.

He added that “it’s not an easy challenge” to bring these concerts to Croke Park.

‘Know before you go’

Gates will open at 5pm, with Garth Brooks going onstage at 7.30pm sharp each night. There is no support act for any of the five shows.

Early queueing for the concerts will not be permitted in the streets around the stadium.

People should ensure that they have downloaded their tickets to their iPhone wallet or Google Pay wallet in advance of the show, as screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted.

Organisers are also asking attendees not to bring a bag unless it is totally necessary.

Any bags must be less than A4 size and will be searched ahead of the event. People without bags will be fast-tracked.

Under 14s will not be allowed entry to the standing/pitch area.

Garda Superintendent Martin Mooney said gardaí have a comprehensive plan in place for the event.

A “soft” Garda cordon will be put in place on the roads surrounding Croke Park from 10.30am, where residents and businesses in the area will be accommodated, while the hard cordon will be put in place from 3pm.

“That basically is the roads around the environs of Croke Park will be in lockdown,” he said.

Residents with up-to-date vehicle passes will be allowed access to the area.

There will be no traffic permitted inside the inner cordon after 10.15pm, except for emergency vehicles.

Mooney also urged concert-goers to be mindful and respectful of local residents around the stadium.

He said there will be “zero tolerance” for any person drinking on the street, urinating on the streets, littering or engaging in antisocial behavior.

Getting there

Concert-goers should allow plenty of time to get to the venue, and to plan how they are going to leave once the concert finishes.

People are urged to use public transport where possible, and can plan their journeys and check how to get to and from Croke Park on the Transport for Ireland website.

Irish Rail and Bus Éireann have laid on additional services for the events, while Luas and Dublin Bus services have extended opening hours.

🚨🤠 ℹ️ #GarthBrooks @CrokePark



Extra return services operating to Cork & Limerick



Tickets only valid on specific trains booked



Extra capacity for DART, Maynooth & Drogheda/Dundalk



Alcohol not permitted on services



For information/train times see: https://t.co/o5iOcUHYA2 pic.twitter.com/OyfCA8FPFC — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 5, 2022

For those driving, there will be 400 car parking spaces available at O’Connell School’s car park on North Richmond Street.