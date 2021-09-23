Taoiseach says he would like to see Garth Brooks perform in Cork next year

“I think Croke Park has learned a lot, in terms of its engagement with local residents," Micheal Martin said today.

“I think Croke Park has learned a lot, in terms of its engagement with local residents," Micheal Martin said today.

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he “absolutely” would love to attend one of the Garth Brooks concerts next year and would like the country western singer to play in Cork.

Speaking to reporters in New York after he addressed the UN Security Council, the Taoiseach weighed in on the Garth Brooks saga.

Dublin City Council has approved three nights of concerts in Croke Park next September, when it is expected that country singer Garth Brooks is set to perform.

The council confirmed to The Journal that it has granted approval for concerts on 9, 10, and 11 September 2022.

Additionally, it has received an application for two more concerts on 16 and 17 September.

Asked about the previous controversy over Brooks playing five nights in Croke Park, the Taoiseach said “progress has been made over the years, Croke Park has learned a lot from engagement with the residents”.

“I think venues more generally now have far more proactive policies working with local residents to resolve issues,” he said.

“People do need access to concerts, to iconic stars, and that’s something we have always been good at in Ireland,” said the Taoiseach.

When asked if he would like to attend one of the gigs, he said : “I would actually.”

“We could have a few in Cork as well, you know,” said Martin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We have had a tough 18 month of this pandemic and isn’t it great now that people are coming back to perform and that we have concerts,” he added.

Back in 2014, during the controversy over the five-night gigs scheduled in Croke Park, which were called off, Martin, who was in Opposition at the time, called for emergency legislation at to be drafted to allow the concerts to proceed.

Speaking in the Dáil at the time, Martin said there was an air of disbelief about what would have been a major economic project in its own right not going ahead.

At the time, he asked the then Taoiseach, Enda Kenny why the government did not intervene to ensure that the concerts go ahead.