#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach says he would like to see Garth Brooks perform in Cork next year

In 2014, Micheál Martin called for legislation to allow Brooks to play five nights at Croke Park.

By Christina Finn Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 5:37 PM
44 minutes ago 2,341 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5556420
“I think Croke Park has learned a lot, in terms of its engagement with local residents," Micheal Martin said today.
“I think Croke Park has learned a lot, in terms of its engagement with local residents,
“I think Croke Park has learned a lot, in terms of its engagement with local residents," Micheal Martin said today.

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he “absolutely” would love to attend one of the Garth Brooks concerts next year and would like the country western singer to play in Cork. 

Speaking to reporters in New York after he addressed the UN Security Council, the Taoiseach weighed in on the Garth Brooks saga. 

Dublin City Council has approved three nights of concerts in Croke Park next September, when it is expected that country singer Garth Brooks is set to perform.

The council confirmed to The Journal that it has granted approval for concerts on 9, 10, and 11 September 2022.

Additionally, it has received an application for two more concerts on 16 and 17 September. 

Asked about the previous controversy over Brooks playing five nights in Croke Park, the Taoiseach said “progress has been made over the years, Croke Park has learned a lot from engagement with the residents”. 

“I think venues more generally now have far more proactive policies working with local residents to resolve issues,” he said.

“People do need access to concerts, to iconic stars, and that’s something we have always been good at in Ireland,” said the Taoiseach.

When asked if he would like to attend one of the gigs, he said : “I would actually.”

“We could have a few in Cork as well, you know,” said Martin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We have had a tough 18 month of this pandemic and isn’t it great now that people are coming back to perform and that we have concerts,” he added.

Back in 2014, during the controversy over the five-night gigs scheduled in Croke Park, which were called off, Martin, who was in Opposition at the time, called for emergency legislation at to be drafted to allow the concerts to proceed. 

Speaking in the Dáil at the time, Martin said there was an air of disbelief about what would have been a major economic project in its own right not going ahead.

At the time, he asked the then Taoiseach, Enda Kenny why the government did not intervene to ensure that the concerts go ahead.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie