Garth Brooks announces two concerts in Croke Park in September 2022

AMERICAN COUNTRY SINGER Garth Brooks is set to return to Ireland for two concerts at Croke Park next year, Aiken Promotions has confirmed.

The gigs will take place on 9 and 10 September 2022. Tickets will go on sale at 8am next Thursday, 25 November.

Brooks famously cancelled five planned shows at Croke Park in 2014.

He was initially asked to cancel two of the gigs, but not wanting to leave out certain fans, he decided to cancel all five shows.

Aiken Promotions had planned to bring the country singer to Dublin for five concerts, but the gigs were scrapped after Dublin City Council only licenced three.

In July, Croke Park lodged a planning compliance submission in connection with a proposal to hold concert events on 9, 10 and 11 September 2022.

Earlier this month, however, Dublin City Council granted two additional dates for Brooks gigs at Croke Park next year.

While just two gigs have been officially announced today, the Council’s decision could allow for up to five concerts.

Croke Park will also host two Ed Sheeran concerts next April, bringing the possible total number of shows in 2022 to seven. The usual maximum number of concerts per year is three.

Additional reporting by Nicky Ryan and Gráinne Ní Aodha