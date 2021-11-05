Five Garth Brooks gigs approved for Croke Park next year

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has granted two additional dates for country singer Garth Brooks gigs at Croke Park next year, bringing the total number of dates to five.

The Council had initially granted approval for concerts on 9, 10, and 11 September 2022.

It had received an application for two more outdoor concerts on 16 and 17 September, which have now been granted to promoter organiser Aiken Promotions.

Croke Park will also host two Ed Sheeran concerts next April, bringing the possible total number of shows in 2022 to seven. The usual maximum number of concerts per year is three.

Garth Brooks was set to play a series of concerts in Croke Park in July 2014, but the shows were cancelled when he was not granted a license to hold five gigs.

400,000 tickets were refunded after the drawn-out fiasco ended with the country singer saying he was “crushed” the concerts would not be going ahead.

Last month, residents and local businesses met with concert promoters and Croke Park officials to discuss the Garth Brooks concerts at GAA headquarters.