Have you seen Gary? Appeal for 15-year-old boy missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who is missing from Dublin.

Gary Byrne Source: Garda Press Office

Gary Byrne has been missing from the Clondalkin area since Tuesday, 8 December.

He is described as being 5’5″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Clondalkin on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.