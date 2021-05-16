Child dies after suspected gas explosion 'destroys three homes' in England

A MAJOR INCIDENT has been declared after a suspected gas explosion which reportedly destroyed up to three terraced houses in Lancashire in England.

A young child has died and four other people have been injured, two seriously, local police have confirmed.

Lancashire Police said they were called at 2.40am today to the scene of the explosion after reports “a number” of houses on Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed.

In a statement, the force said the suspected gas explosion caused two houses to collapse and badly damaged another.

“Sadly, we can now confirm a young child has died & 4 other people have been injured, 2 seriously. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated. Road closures are in place and people are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Lancashire Fire said on Twitter that 10 units were called to the terraced row and that firefighters were searching a collapsed property.

“A major incident has been declared after we (were) called to terraced houses on Mallowdale Avenue. It has been reported that there has been an explosion at a property and firefighters are searching the collapsed property,” a statement noted.

