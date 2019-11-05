RTÉ to broadcast Gay Byrne's funeral as details of Late Late Show tribute also announced

RTÉ IS SET to air live coverage of the funeral of broadcaster Gay Byrne on Friday, with a special Late Late Show set to be broadcast tonight.

The TV and radio legend died yesterday at the age of 85 with a subsequent outpouring of affection being typified by queues to sign books of condolence today.

Byrne’s funeral will take place in the St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral Church, Dublin on Friday at noon.

The funeral mass will be broadcast live on RTÉ One from 11.30 am with historian John Bowman and presenter Mary Kennedy set to provide commentary of the ceremony.

RTÉ will also stream the funeral on the RTÉ Player, which will be available worldwide.

Byrne presented The Late Late Show for almost four decades between 1962 and the 1999 and a special edition of the programme will be broadcast tonight at 9.35 pm to allow friends and colleagues of the broadcaster to share their memories.

A significant list of guests will appear on tonight’s Late Late Show with host Ryan Tubridy. Among them will be President Michael D Higgins and his predecessor Mary McAleese.

Other guests include Bob Geldof, Pat Kenny, Joe Duffy, Mike Murphy, Andrea Corr Sharon Shannon, John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Nell McCafferty, Vincent Browne, Mary Black and Tommy Tiernan.

RTÉ has also said that there will be a musical tribute to Byrne “from an ensemble of some of Ireland’s best-known musicians and singers”.

Byrne is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughters Suzy and Crona and his five grandchildren