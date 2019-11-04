This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 November, 2019
Broadcasting legend Gay Byrne has died aged 85

Byrne will be best remembered for his near four decades at the helm of the Late Late Show.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 4 Nov 2019, 2:45 PM
15 minutes ago 33,831 Views 73 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4475799
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless

BROADCASTER GAY BYRNE, the host of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show for almost four decades and one of the country’s best-known broadcasters has died aged 85.

Alongside the Late Late, the veteran broadcaster also presented the weekday Gay Byrne Show on RTÉ radio for almost three decades.

He also served as the chairman of the Road Safety Authority for eight years, stepping down as he approached his 80th birthday in 2014. 

His death was announced by RTÉ at 2.44pm. RTÉ One interrupted its schedule to break the news of his death this afternoon. 

President Michael D Higgins lead the tributes saying he head heard news of the death with “deep sadness”. 

The statement from the Áras said: Having begun his career in broadcasting with Radio Éireann in 1958, he retained a love of radio as a medium. With the arrival of television he went on to become one of the most recognisable faces of Irish broadcasting, hosting one of the world’s longest running chat shows – The Late Late Show.

“A man of great charisma, Gay Byrne was someone who exuded warmth and presence, who was possessed of effortless wit, charm and who had a flair for broadcasting. This was combined with an innate gentleness as a person, professionalism and humour.

Through his work in radio and on television he challenged Irish society, and shone a light not only on the bright but also the dark sides of Irish life.
In doing so, he became one of the most familiar and distinctive voices of our times, helping shape our conscience, our self-image, and our idea of who we might be. Beyond compassion, which he had in abundance, he had a sense of what was just.
Sabina and I wish to express our deepest sympathy to his wife Kathleen, his daughters Suzy and Crona, his grandchildren, and all his friends and colleagues.

“We are all greatly saddened by the passing of Gay Byrne who has been a household name in this country for so many years. Gay was an exceptional broadcaster whose unique and ground-breaking style contributed so much to the development of radio and television in this country,” RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said in a statement. 

Gay’s journalistic legacy is as colossal as the man himself – he not only defined generations, but he deftly arbitrated the growth and development of a nation. Ireland grew up under Gay Byrne, and we will never see his like again. My deepest sympathies to Kathleen and his family.

Ryan Tubridy, the current host of the Late Late, said in the RTÉ statement that he had heard the news of Gay’s death with enormous and profound sadness.

He was the master, a once off and the likes of which we will never see again. I watched him as a child, worked alongside him as a young man and he guided me as I grew older and I will forever be indebted to him. We in RTÉ have lost a friend, a family have lost a father and a husband and the country has lost an icon. May he rest in peace.

Liveline presenter Joe Duffy, a protégé of Byrne, added: “More so than any one individual, Gay Byrne represented modern Ireland and through his daily broadcasting on radio and television he propelled this country and its people forward. In no other country can one individual claim to have had such a positive impact on an entire nation over such a long period. Ireland is a better country thanks to Gay’s lengthy career behind the microphone at the centre of public discourse.

“He brightened and enlightened the lives of so many people through his broadcasting, his charm, wit, voice, and wonderful command of the English language. His broadcasts were a public joy, a personal pleasure and comfort to so many. Like so many I feel his passing as a deeply personal loss. He was a generous mentor and good friend to me, as he was to so many.

Above all, condolences to his wife Kathleen, his loving daughters Susie and Crona, his sons in law and his much loved grandchildren, who have been such a support to him in his very difficult illness. He worked hard all his life. He searched for meaning, and gave meaning to so many. His death is heartbreaking but I, like so many, am very thankful for his life.

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

