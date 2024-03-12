First ship carrying humanitarian aid leaves Cyprus bound for war-ravaged Gaza

A SHIP LOADED with 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid bound for war-ravaged Gaza left Cyprus’s Larnaca port this morning, a spokeswoman for the NGO operating the vessel said.

“They have left,” Laura Lanuza from Spanish charity Open Arms told the AFP news agency. The ship embarked on the journey early this morning, the first such shipment along a maritime corridor from Cyprus aimed at carrying aid to desperate Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The first day of Ramadan came and went in Gaza, with residents marking a joyless iftar (meal at sunset) against a backdrop of famine, disease and displacement as the conflict in the besieged territory ground on more than five months after it began.

As the Muslim world welcomed the start of the holy month yesterday, Gazans faced continued Israeli bombardments and a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

With the flow of food and other assistance slowed to a trickle, a UN report citing the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry said 25 people have now died from malnutrition and dehydration, most of them children.

In Gaza’s southern border city of Rafah, where 1.5 million people have sought refuge, the usual generous iftar meal marking the end of the day’s fast was replaced by “canned food and beans”, said displaced Khan Younis resident Mohammad al-Masry.

“We didn’t prepare anything. What do displaced people have?” al-Masry said.

“We don’t feel the joy of Ramadan… Look at the people staying in tents in the cold.”

Om Muhammad Abu Matar, also displaced from Khan Younis, told AFP that this year, Ramadan had “the taste of blood and misery, separation and oppression”.

In Gaza City, surrounded by collapsed buildings, one family gathered around a table next to the ruins of their home to break the fast yesterday.

“Today is the first day of Ramadan. We decided to come and break the fast here in our home that was struck, despite the destruction and the rubble,” said Om Shaher Al Qta’a.

Earlier in the day, Zaki Abu Mansour told AFP in Rafah that his last meal before the fast began had been meagre, and he didn’t know what his next one would be.

“Here’s my kitchen,” the displaced Khan Younis resident added, gesturing to a corner of his tent. “I have only a tomato and a cucumber – that’s all I have, and I have no money to buy anything.”

‘Famine is imminent’

Aid groups have been warning of the risk of famine in Gaza for weeks, especially in the north of Gaza.

“We are running out of time,” Cindy McCain, head of the World Food Programme (WFP), said. “If we do not exponentially increase the size of aid going into the northern areas” of Gaza, she said, “famine is imminent”.

UN agencies have said their aid convoys have been delayed and turned back by Israeli forces at border crossings.

UNRWA boss Phillipe Lazzarini said yesterday that a shipment of medical aid had been turned back because it contained medical scissors.

“A truck loaded with aid has just been turned back because it had scissors used in children’s medical kits,” Lazzarini said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Medical scissors are now added to a long list of banned items the Israeli Authorities classify as ‘for dual use’. The list includes basic and lifesaving items: from anesthetics, solar lights, oxygen cylinders and ventilators, to water cleaning tablets, cancer medicines and maternity kits,” he said.

#Gaza: an entire population depends on humanitarian assistance for survival. Very little comes in & restrictions increase.



A truck loaded with aid has just been turned back because it had scissors used in children’s medical kits.



Medical scissors are now added to a long list of… pic.twitter.com/Obpsi9bVkV — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) March 11, 2024

Israel’s siege, bombardment and ground offensive has killed 31,112 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for “silencing the guns” during the Muslim holy month and said he was “appalled and outraged that conflict is continuing”.

Israeli strikes

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel’s military spokesman, said a weekend air strike on an underground compound in central Gaza had targeted Marwan Issa, deputy head of Hamas’s armed wing, though it was unclear if he was killed.

Israel also carried out strikes against Hamas ally Hezbollah deep inside Lebanese territory, with the governor of the local Baalbek-Hermel region saying one man had been killed.

The Israeli military later confirmed its jets had hit two sites in the area “in retaliation to Hezbollah aircraft attacks launched towards the Golan Heights”.

Includes reporting from AFP