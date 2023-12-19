UN Security Council set to vote again today on calls for ceasefire in Gaza

ISRAEL FACES ANOTHER round of global pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza as the UN Security Council are set to vote and fresh Western diplomatic efforts, although the United States vowed to continue arming its ally.

The UN Security Council is set to convene a call for a ceasefire this morning in the besieged Palestinian territory, after a previous bid was vetoed by the United States.

While the US continues to arm its ally, the UK and its Foreign Minister David Cameron have moved to meet with the French and Italian leaders to push for a “sustainable ceasefire” in the conflict, his office said.

On a visit to Israel, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed Monday to keep arming its ally, which Washington has already provided with billions of dollars in military aid.

“We’ll continue to provide Israel with the equipment that you need to defend your country… including critical munitions, tactical vehicles and air defence systems,” Austin said.

Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, right, shakes hands with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Austin was touring the Middle East as concerns grew over the war’s spread around the region, with Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen attacking international shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Hamas.

Austin announced the formation of a 10-nation coalition yesterday, to quell the rising number of Huthi attacks on tankers, cargo ships and other vessels in the Red Sea.

The coalition includes the United States, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain, Austin said.

In the latest Red Sea incidents, Huthi rebels said Monday they had attacked two “Israeli-linked” vessels.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on 7 October, killing around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducting 250, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says Israel’s military response has killed more than 19,400 people, mostly women and children.

The ministry said an Israeli strike killed at least 20 people yesterday in the southern city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

Ceasefire push

The UN Security Council had been scheduled to vote on a ceasefire resolution on Monday.

A draft of the resolution called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” in Gaza to allow “safe and unhindered humanitarian access”.

However the United Arab Emirates, which introduced the latest text, requested the vote be postponed to Tuesday to allow for complex negotiations to continue, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Qatar, which helped mediate a week-long truce and hostage-prisoner exchange last month, has also said there are “ongoing diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause”, outside of the UN process.

“Hamas is ready for a prisoner exchange deal, but after a ceasefire,” an official from the group said Tuesday.

US news platform Axios on Monday reported that Mossad chief David Barnea, CIA director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Warsaw.

