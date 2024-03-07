China says Gaza conflict is a 'disgrace to civilisation' as mediators continue to push for truce

CHINA HAS DESCRIBED the conflict in Gaza as a “disgrace to civilisation” and has called for an immediate ceasefire as the fighting stretched into its sixth month despite efforts by mediators to reach a truce.

US President Joe Biden has urged Hamas to accept a ceasefire plan with Israel before Ramadan begins, which could be as early as Sunday depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

However, mediators in Egypt have struggled to overcome tough obstacles in their attempts to negotiate a pause.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a news conference in Beijing: “It is a tragedy for humankind and a disgrace for civilisation that today, in the 21st century, this humanitarian disaster cannot be stopped.”

China, historically sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, has been calling for a ceasefire since the conflict began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October.

“The international community must act urgently, making an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities an overriding priority, and ensuring humanitarian relief an urgent moral responsibility,” Wang said.

At a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting yesterday evening, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was extremely concerned about the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

He told the meeting that the humanitarian situation is “shocking” and described it as the worst humanitarian crisis he has ever seen.

Martin welcomed the EU Commission decision on funding for tje United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA), noting that Canada has also announced it is resuming funding.

Advertisement

He also told the meeting that Ireland’s initial stance assisted in funding being restored by other countries.

Some countries paused their funding to UNWRA following allegations of staff involvement in the 7 October attack.

‘Catastrophic’ hunger levels

The conflict has reduced vast stretches of Gaza to a wasteland of gutted buildings and rubble and sparked a humanitarian disaster for its 2.4 million people.

The health ministry in Gaza yesterday said that 20 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration, at least half of them children.

Only limited aid has reached Gaza’s north, where the UN’s World Food Programme has warned that hunger has reached “catastrophic levels” in northern Gaza, where aid has been limited.

“Children are dying of hunger-related diseases and suffering severe levels of malnutrition,” the WFP said.

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

According to Gaza’s health ministry, one of the latest victims was a 15-year-old girl who died at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said “the famine in northern Gaza has reached lethal levels” and could claim thousands of lives unless Gaza receives more aid and medical supplies.

Gazans were waiting to collect bags of flour outside a UN refugee agency office in the southern city of Rafah, now home to nearly 1.5 million Palestinians, most of them displaced by the conflict.

Ramadan tensions

The conflict began after Hamas launched the 7 October attack on southern Israel that resulted in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Read Next Related Reads Envoys continue to push for ceasefire in Gaza before start of Ramadan Democrats angry at Biden's support for Israel stage protest vote in presidential primaries Israeli forces turn away 14-truck UN food convoy headed into Gaza as famine 'almost inevitable'

The militants also took around 250 hostages. Israel believes 99 of them remain alive in Gaza and that 31 have died.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 30,717 people, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to push on with the campaign to destroy Hamas, before or after any truce deal.

Palestinians are seen locating to other places amid debris left by the destructions Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Biden called on Hamas on Tuesday to accept a truce plan brokered by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, saying “it’s in the hands of Hamas right now”.

The proposed deal would pause fighting for “at least six weeks”, see the “release of sick, wounded, elderly and women hostages” and allow for “a surge of humanitarian assistance”, the White House said.

One known sticking point centres on an Israeli demand for Hamas to provide a list of hostages still being held, a task Hamas says it is unable to complete while Israeli bombing continues.

The Palestinian Islamist group said in a statement it had “shown the required flexibility with the aim of reaching an agreement”, insisting on a complete halt to the fighting.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2024