Liveblog: ICJ to deliver ruling on emergency measures in South Africa genocide case against Israel

The International Court of Justice will issue a preliminary ruling at midday on South Africa’s case against Israel alleging genocide in Gaza.

At midday, the ICJ will hand down emergency orders while it considers the wider accusation of genocidal acts in Gaza.

Opposition parties here have criticised the Government’s stance towards the case, and a motion to compell the Government to support South Africa’s case was defeated in the Dáil earlier this week.

The preferred position of the Irish Government has been to wait and see what the Court decides today before choosing to get involved directly, although Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said South Africa’s case is “valid”.

You can follow the latest updates and reaction on our liveblog here:

Why has South Africa brought the case forward? In its filing, South Africa said it is “acutely aware” of the “particular weight of responsibility” in accusing Israel, of all countries, of breaking the Genocide Convention. But it also says that no attack can justify alleged breaches of the convention and that Israel has “its own obligation” as a signatory to prevent genocide. South Africa has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, with the governing African National Congress (ANC) often linking it to its own struggle against apartheid. South Africa and Israel have in the past cut off diplomatic ties over the issue. Will the ruling today have any impact? Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already hinted he does not feel bound by the court. But regardless of Israel’s reaction, the ruling will have important “ripple effects”, said Juliette McIntyre, a lecturer in international law at the University of South Australia. If the court rules there is a “risk” of genocide, McIntyre said that “makes it much harder for other states to continue to support Israel… states may withdraw military or other support”. ICJ rulings are binding but it has little way of enforcing them and some states ignore them completely. Russia was ordered by the ICJ to stop its invasion of Ukraine, for example. What measures can the ICJ take today? South Africa has asked the ICJ to impose nine orders on Israel, including to immediately suspend military activity and to enable more humanitarian access to Gaza. The court could order all nine of the orders, none of them, or even make up its own completely different orders. Israel argued during the hearings that a ceasefire was unrealistic as the court could only order that on one party, since Hamas is not part of the proceedings. However, Hamas said on the eve of the ruling that it would abide by a ceasefire order if Israel did the same. Speaking to The Journal, Michael Becker, Assistant Professor of International Human Rights Law at Trinity College Dublin, said: “Whenever these rulings come out, the thing is to go back and see what exactly did the party requesting the measures ask for? “And what did they (the Court) do? Because they’re not limited to agreeing or disagreeing with what was requested. They can create their own.” Israel's national carrier to stop South Africa route Israel’s national airline, El Al, today said it will scrap direct flights to South Africa following “a significant fall in demand by Israeli travellers” to the country and other destinations. “From the end of March 2024, El Al will suspend its operations on the Johannesburg-Tel Aviv route,” an El Al statement said. The announcement comes hours before the ICJ is set to issue an initial ruling on South Africa’s case against Israel over alleged genocidal acts in Gaza. The final El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Johannesburg is set to depart on March 27, according to the airline’s website. The case brought by South Africa in the top United Nations court has signficantly strained relations with Israel, which denies accusations its military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians. In it’s midday ruling, the ICJ could order Israel to stop its ground offensive and bombardment of Gaza, or permit more humanitarian aid to enter the territory.

Advertisement