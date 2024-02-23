Israel bombards Gaza Strip again as UN Human Rights Office condemns 'war crimes' on all sides

PEOPLE ACROSS THE Gaza Strip endured another night of Israeli bombardment last night. The southernmost city of Rafah, where around 1.4 million people have sought refuge from fighting further north, was the target of missile strikes once again.

The Israeli bombardment destroyed one house and left a gaping hole in the earth east of Rafah.

“We were sleeping in our house when we heard the sound of a missile,” said Abdul Hamid Abu el-Enein.

“We rushed to the site and found people martyred and injured” in the strike which “completely erased” the two-storey home.

Witnesses reported several other houses targeted during the night, and an AFP reporter described heavy strikes in the city of Khan Younis to the north, as well as in Rafah itself.

29,514 have been killed since the Israeli siege, bombardment and assault on Gaza began last October, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Israel has threatened to send troops into the packed southern city of Rafah, drawing widespread international criticism.

The military said fighting, including with drone strikes and sniper fire, continued in the western Khan Yunis area.

More than four months of fighting and bombardment have flattened much of Gaza and pushed its population of around 2.4 million to the brink of famine as disease spreads, according to the United Nations.

People check the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah, Gaza. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We have reached the point of extreme poverty and hunger,” 62-year-old Zarifa Hamad, a displaced woman living in a camp in northern Gaza told AFP. “Children are dying of hunger. The elderly are dying of hunger, diabetes, blood pressure… everybody is suffering.”

“We have started to eat grass.”

At the Najjar hospital in Rafah, mourners grieved over two dead children whose faces poked through white shrouds.

Mahmud Jarghun said he had no hope in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations because “the intention is to annihilate the Palestinian people”.

“I want to die hungry,” he said, so “God will hold them accountable for what we are suffering from.”

Fierce gun battles occurred in the neighbouring Zeitun district, where tanks were deployed, according to witnesses.

The army said helicopters were in action to support “targeted raids” in the area.

‘War crimes’ described in UN report

The United Nations said today that gross human rights violations, possibly including war crimes, had been committed in Israel and the Palestinian territories since the start of the conflict in Gaza.

In its annual report, covering the 12 months up to 31 October 2023, the UN Human Rights Office said clear violations of international humanitarian law, “including possible war crimes, have been committed by all parties” since 7 October.

“The entrenched impunity reported by our office for decades cannot be permitted to continue,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who called on all sides to investigate reported crimes.

“There must be accountability on all sides for violations seen over 56 years of (Israeli) occupation and the 16 years of blockade of Gaza.”

“Justice is a pre-requisite for ending cycles of violence and for Palestinians and Israelis to be able to take meaningful steps towards peace.”

A man grieves over the deaths of people killed in an Israeli bombardment last week at Najjar hospital in Rafah, Gaza. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The report criticised the Al Qassam Brigade – the armed wing of Hamas – for “serious violations of international law on a wide scale on 7 and 8 October”, including attacks against civilians and hostage taking.

Israel’s conduct in its retaliatory assault on the Gaza Strip was also criticised.

The report said that Israel’s campaign has led to “massive suffering” in Palestine and has included “the killing of civilians on a broad scale, extensive, repeated displacement, destruction of homes, and the denial of sufficient food and other essentials of life”.

“Clear violations of international law have been committed,” the report said.

Israel’s restriction of food and other supplies entering Gaza “raised the spectres of famine, dehydration, and the spread of disease”, the report added.

“The blockade and siege imposed on Gaza amount to collective punishment and may also amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which are war crimes,” it said.

Palestinians perform Friday prayers on the ruins of Al-Huda Mosque, which was destroyed by Israeli raids in Rafah. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hostage negotiations

Negotiations over the potential exchange of detainees have continued this week.

Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, held talks this week with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv, after meeting with other mediators in Cairo.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was in the Egyptian capital for truce talks earlier in the week, the group said.

A Hamas source said the new plan proposes a six-week pause in the conflict and the release of between 200 and 300 Palestinian prisoners, in exchange for 35 to 40 hostages still held by Hamas.

Israeli media reported Friday that Barnea would be joined by Ronen Bar, chief of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, for the Paris discussions.

Barnea and his US counterpart from the CIA helped broker a week-long truce in November that saw the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Washington’s National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists that so far the discussions were “going well”, while Benny Gantz from Israel’s war cabinet spoke of “the first signs that indicate the possibility of progress”.

With reporting from AFP