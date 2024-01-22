Tánaiste calls Netanyahu's rejection of two-state solution 'unacceptable' ahead of EU meeting

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has critised Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments rejecting a two-state solution with Palestine, and urged the Israeli leader “to lead” and back the policy.

Martin said that having separate Israeli and Palestinian states would be the “ultimate security guarantee” to citizens in both, and that the Israeli’s government’s stance does not help talks aimed at securing peace.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Saturday that Israel “must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel”, adding that this was a requirement that “contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty”.

Martin is taking part in a summit of EU’s foreign ministers this morning to discuss the Israeli invasion of Gaza and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The Tánaiste will meet with officials representing Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Palestine, and will later meet with the Israeli Foreign Minister.

Speaking to media this morning in Brussels, Martin said:

“Those remarks by Prime Minister Netanyahu are unacceptable and do not contribute in any way to the prospects of peace. I would say to Prime Minister Netanyahu he needs to lead, he needs to listen to the vast majority of the world who want a peace and who want a two-state solution.

“On the basis that a two-state solution is the ultimate security guarantee to Israel, and to Israeli citizens and to Palestinians in terms of their future prospects of living in harmonious coexistence.

“There is no other alternative on the table to a two-state solution that is sustainable, and that will make for a sustainable peace into the future.”

The EU’s foreign policy chief on Monday insisted on an eventual two-state solution as he told Israel it couldn’t build peace “only by military means” ahead of talks with Israeli and Palestinian top diplomats.

Josep Borrell repeated the condemnation from the United Nations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “unacceptable” rejection of calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza.

“What we want to do is to build a two-state solution. So let’s talk about it,” Borrell said.

He told Israel that “peace and stability cannot be built only by military means”.

“Which are the other solutions they have in mind? To make all the Palestinians leave? To kill off them?” Borrell said.

While speaking this morning, Martin said Ireland would seek to press ahead with the Irish government’s calls for a ceasefire and also for sanctions arising from Israeli violence against residents of the West Bank.

Martin said he is pushing for an “EU-wide policy” on sanctions against settlers in the West Bank.

“From Ireland’s perspective we will be, again, putting a lot of pressure on calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and also absolutely the unimpeded access for humanitarian aid in,” he said.

“Reports we are receiving in as late as last evening are dire in respect of what’s happening within Gaza, in terms of the humanitarian consequences of this war, ad there’s no excuse now for any tardiness or for any delays in respective getting vital aid into Gaza, and we’ll be making those points really strongly.”

The Fianna Fáil leader also called for the “unconditional release” of hostages held by Hamas. a lot has to do, by hand is equally unacceptable and intolerable what’s happening.

Donkey carts

United Nations agencies have warned of famine and disease as Gazans, 1.7 million of whom are displaced, struggle with shortages of water, medical care and other essentials during daily bombardment.

With fuel scarce, they have increasingly turned to donkey carts for transport.

“Anyone who used to own a car now uses a donkey. Even businessmen or officials try to collect money just to buy a donkey,” said Badr al-Akhras, a trader of the beasts.

Diplomatic efforts have sought scaled-up aid deliveries for Gaza, and a truce, after a week-long cessation of hostilities in November saw Hamas release dozens of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Yesterday, 260 humanitarian aid trucks were transferred to Gaza, according to COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs.

“Ireland is very very clear that there has to be sanctions. And there is agreement in terms of sanctions against Hamas, which is correct, but equally there needs to be agreement on sanctions against the West Bank and violent settlers and we’re very clear on that and we’ll be pushing very strongly today,” he added.