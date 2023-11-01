Live: Hundreds of wounded Gaza residents and foreigns cross border into Egypt

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
HUNDREDS OF WOUNDED Gaza residents and foreigners have streamed into the border crossing with Egypt, the first people set to escape the shattered Palestinian territory in more than three weeks of devastating war with Israel.
Egypt announced that the most badly wounded, foreigners, and dual nationals could flee Gaza, which has suffered weeks of relentless bombardment by Israel.
The bombing campaign has killed than 8,500 people, mostly civilians and including more than 3,500 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Follow the latest developments below.
Updates from Hayley Halpin
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip has said today that 8,796 people have been killed since the war with Israel erupted on 7 October.
The death toll includes 3,648 children while 22,219 people have been wounded, a health ministry statement said.
Al Jazeera is reporting that there has been another attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. This is the same camp that was struck yesterday.
Its reporter Wael Dahdouh has said an Israeli air raid targeted a residential block in the al-Falouja area.
He reported that buildings have been leveled and the camp was targeted by Israeli warplanes and intense, indiscriminate shelling.
The news outlet is reporting that hundreds of people are feared to be trapped and buried under the rubble. Israel earlier reportedly dropped leaflets telling Palestinians to leave.
As we reported earlier, the Palestinian telecommunications agency has said that phone and internet services have “been completely cut off in Gaza”.
Al Jazeera has said it is trying to contact sources and relatives in Jabalia “but because of the communications blackout we cannot get more information at this time”.
More as we get it.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware the Rafah border crossing is open today for seriously injured people and some foreign nationals.
It said it has “not been notified of any Irish citizens included in this first group, but are urgently seeking to have Irish people included in subsequent evacuations”.
“Our Embassies in Cairo and Tel Aviv are in constant communication with the authorities in Egypt and Israel about Irish people stuck in Gaza,” the Department said.
“The Department is also in regular communication with Irish citizens on the ground, although there are ongoing communication challanges. We are updating citizens directly as we have confirmed information.”
The Palestinian telecommunications agency said earlier today that phone and internet services had “been completely cut off in Gaza”, the second such blackout in a week.
Aid groups have said in recent days that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains desperate, with food, fuel, and medicine for the 2.4 million residents all running short.
“Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children. It’s a living hell for everyone else,” said children’s aid agency UNICEF, urging an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”.
“The more than one million children of Gaza also have a water crisis. Gaza’s water production capacity is a mere 5% of its usual daily output. Child deaths – particularly infants – to dehydration are a growing threat,” the spokesperson said.
They added: “And there there is the trauma. When the fighting stops, the cost to children and their communities will be borne out for generations to come.”
Surgeons are conducting amputations on hospital floors without anaesthetic, and children are forced to drink salty water, said Jean-Francois Corty, vice-president of Medecins du Monde, which has 20 staff on the ground.
Israeli officials said 70 trucks with aid were allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt yesterday, one of the biggest flows since a US-brokered deal was reached, but much less than humanitarian groups say is needed.
Fearing supplies entering Gaza could be diverted to Hamas, or that aid shipments could conceal arms or other supplies, Israel’s security personnel carry out stringent inspections that have slowed the flow of aid to a trickle.
The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has welcomed Eygpt’s decision “to accept some injured and sick people from Gaza for treatment”.
“We have been working with Egypt’s health ministry on planning for medical evacuations and will continue to support,” he said.
He added that “attention must not be diverted from the far greater needs of thousands of patients in Gaza, many of them extremely fragile who cannot be moved”.
“We need an immediate acceleration in the flow of medical aid permitted into Gaza. Hospitals must be protected from bombardment and military use.”
.@WHO welcomes #Egypt’s decision to accept some injured and sick people from Gaza for treatment.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2023
We have been working with Egypt's Health Ministry on planning for medical evacuations, and will continue to support.
Attention must not be diverted from the far greater needs of…
Here are some photos from the Rafah border this morning:
The UK’s Foreign Office has said it understands the Rafah crossing will be “open for controlled and time-limited periods to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously wounded to leave”.
“It is therefore likely the departure of British nationals from Gaza will take place in stages over the coming days,” it said.
We understand the crossing will be open for controlled and time-limited periods to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously wounded to leave.— Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) November 1, 2023
It is therefore likely the departure of British nationals from Gaza will take place in stages over the coming days.
AFP reporters said they have seen a phalanx of 40 white ambulances streaming through the Rafah border crossing, as crowds of foreign and dual national families gathered nearby, hoping to leave the catastrophic conditions of Gaza behind them.
At least two children were seen in the ambulances, one with a large bandage wrapped around his stomach, as medics examined the wounded and transferred them to stretchers.
Here’s a quick recap on yesterday’s developments in Gaza.
A strike on Gaza’s largest refugee camp killed at least 47 people yesterday – including a Hamas commander involved in the 7 October attacks, according to Israel.
A large explosion ripped through the densely packed Jabalia camp before nightfall, tearing facades off nearby buildings and leaving a deep, debris-littered crater.
AFP witnessed at least 47 corpses being recovered.
Israel said its warplanes had struck a “vast” tunnel complex at the site, killing “many Hamas terrorists”, including local battalion commander Ibrahim Biari.
Hamas said today that seven hostages from its 7 October attacks, including three foreign passport holders, were killed in the bombing.
“Seven detainees were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three holders of foreign passports,” said a Hamas military wing statement.
No details were given and it was not possible to independently verify the claim.
This morning, hundreds of wounded Gaza residents and foreigners have streamed into the border crossing with Egypt.
These are the first people set to escape the shattered Palestinian territory in more than three weeks of devastating war with Israel.
Egypt announced that the most badly wounded, foreigners, and dual nationals could flee Gaza, which has suffered weeks of relentless bombardment by Israel.
“We are overwhelmed … Have mercy on us. We are Egyptians and can’t cross into our country,” Umm Yussef, a dual Palestinian-Egyptian national, told AFP on the Gaza side.
“Let us in. We are exhausted. We can’t sleep or eat.”
This is the moment the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt was opened to people for the first time since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/djKdPGtqH9— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 1, 2023
Includes reporting by Press Association and AFP
