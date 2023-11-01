Live: Hundreds of wounded Gaza residents and foreigns cross border into Egypt

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip sit by a fire in a UNDP-provided tent camp in Khan Younis Alamy Stock Photo

Aid groups have said in recent days that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains desperate, with food, fuel, and medicine for the 2.4 million residents all running short.

“Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children. It’s a living hell for everyone else,” said children’s aid agency UNICEF, urging an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”.

“The more than one million children of Gaza also have a water crisis. Gaza’s water production capacity is a mere 5% of its usual daily output. Child deaths – particularly infants – to dehydration are a growing threat,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “And there there is the trauma. When the fighting stops, the cost to children and their communities will be borne out for generations to come.”

Surgeons are conducting amputations on hospital floors without anaesthetic, and children are forced to drink salty water, said Jean-Francois Corty, vice-president of Medecins du Monde, which has 20 staff on the ground.

Israeli officials said 70 trucks with aid were allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt yesterday, one of the biggest flows since a US-brokered deal was reached, but much less than humanitarian groups say is needed.

Fearing supplies entering Gaza could be diverted to Hamas, or that aid shipments could conceal arms or other supplies, Israel’s security personnel carry out stringent inspections that have slowed the flow of aid to a trickle.